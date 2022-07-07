Lee County food distribution serves over 200 families

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday, over 200 people in Lee County are getting food to help feed their families. This comes as they hosted their 3rd summer food distribution.

Coordinators say they can tell there’s still a need for food distributions even after the pandemic, because of the turnout they’ve seen at each one.

“The fact that we have people lined up at 7:30 in the morning when we don’t really start technically till ten, just tells me there’s still a need,” said Patsy Shirley.

Shirley is the Executive Director of Lee County Family Connection. She says they started this food giveaway because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were serving about 400 families a week then,” said Shirley.

Shirley says because there is still a need, they applied for a grant and received $3,200.

Once they show their ID proving they are a lee County resident, every family gets one box. Depending on how many children there are, there will be a kid-friendly bag given.

Yolanda Robinson is a volunteer for the Lee County Family Connection.

“This is awesome. We’re able to give food to those that are in need. And that’s really my favorite part being able to meet a need,” said Robinson.

They are planning for one more food distribution at the end of this month.

Coordinators say they will need about $1200 in donations from the community to be able to complete the fourth one.

“So all of our funds will be depleted after today,” said Shirley.

Robinson says they had plenty of volunteers today, but could always use more.

“Many hands make light work, so it has been sweatless and seamless today because we’ve had so many people helping,” said Robinson.

Their next food distribution is July 21 and is only for Lee County residents.

