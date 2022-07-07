Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

George Clooney’s Batman suit up for auction

The infamous "nipple suit" George Clooney wore in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is being...
The infamous "nipple suit" George Clooney wore in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is being auctioned off.(Heritage Auctions)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An infamous item from the movie industry can be yours for the right price.

The Batman costume worn by George Clooney in the 1997 film “Batman & Robin” is up for grabs, thanks to Heritage Auctions.

The suit, repeatedly ridiculed for its exaggerated plastic nipples, has an opening bid of $40,000.

An official with Heritage Auctions calls it the most famous Batman costume ever made, and one that even Clooney himself has made fun of over the years.

Other props from Batman movies, including the walking cane used by Jim Carrey’s Riddler in “Batman Forever,” are also being auctioned off.

Heritage’s Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction is scheduled for July 22 and 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More pictures from Young's ceiling.
Albany woman looking for solutions in unlivable Housing Authority conditions
I spoke with several residents on this street. They tell me they watched the accident play out...
‘There’s been 3 deaths on this road as far as car accidents’: Fitzgerald residents express speeding concerns
Thomas county robbery suspects arrest
Suspects arrested in $100K multi-county robberies, police say
Investigators arrested Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker for murder and aggravated assault.
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver seen on video that crashed...
Baconton church wants help identifying driver that damaged display

Latest News

Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
LIVE: Biden awards Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington
Former FBI leaders Andrew McCabe, left, and James Comey were both selected for audits.
IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe audits