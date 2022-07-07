Ask the Expert
GBI looking for vehicle of interest in Cordele homicide investigation

By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Americus Field Office and the Cordele Police Department are looking for information regarding a vehicle connected to a homicide investigation.

Johnnie “Red” Walker, 60, was found in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East in Cordele on June 25.

GBI agents said the vehicle is believed to be a silver or tan Chevy or GMC extended cab pickup truck. The truck was seen at the intersection of South 7th Street and West 14th Avenue around 10:13 p.m. on June 25.

Anyone with information about a vehicle seen in the area that night or about this case is asked to contact the GBI Tip Line at 1 (800) 597-TIPS(8477) or the GBI Americus Office at (229) 931-2439.

