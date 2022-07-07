Albany Housing Authority plans to improve maintenance issues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Housing Authority is actively working to address its maintenance issues amongst long-lasting complaints.

CEO William Myles says this has been on his agenda since he started the position.

“They were built right around the 1950s,” Myles said. “And that has been a problem for me since I’ve been here. In the three years, I’ve been here. So what we’ve been looking to do is figure out a situation. How can we renovate or even demolish and start over?”

A formerly fallen ceiling that has since been repaired. (WALB)

He says a temporary solution is renovating the inside of current units. He says they plan on renovating 20 to 40 per year.

“What we’re doing is actually replacing the floors. We’re replacing countertops. We’re literally doing sheetrock, new walls, new painting, and new appliances. The whole nine,” he said. “Because we want to make sure people have a decent, safe place to live.”

A newly renovated apartment within the Albany Housing Authority. (WALB)

More pictures of the newly renovated unit. (WALB)

He says these delays and hardships have come about because of one big issue which is the Rental Assistance Demonstration.

“Unfortunately, we converted the building to RAD. And so a lot of the conversion has already taken place. And so now with HUD cutting our funding, we don’t have enough money,” Myles said.

He says they are getting creative and doing what they can with the funding that they do have.

William Myles is the CEO of Albany Housing Authority. He says the department has to get creative with the funding they get. (WALB)

“Typically you would get funded at 100%. Well HUD is only funding us right around 84, 85, maybe even 87%. As you can see, that’s nowhere near the amount of money that you need to run this operation or to do the things you need to do. We need that full dollar,” he said.

Myles adds that funding is still being cut to this day and that he is hoping the residents understand that they are actively working to build a better housing community.

