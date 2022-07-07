Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany Housing Authority plans to improve maintenance issues

Video from WALB
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Housing Authority is actively working to address its maintenance issues amongst long-lasting complaints.

CEO William Myles says this has been on his agenda since he started the position.

“They were built right around the 1950s,” Myles said. “And that has been a problem for me since I’ve been here. In the three years, I’ve been here. So what we’ve been looking to do is figure out a situation. How can we renovate or even demolish and start over?”

A formerly fallen ceiling that has since been repaired.
A formerly fallen ceiling that has since been repaired.(WALB)

He says a temporary solution is renovating the inside of current units. He says they plan on renovating 20 to 40 per year.

“What we’re doing is actually replacing the floors. We’re replacing countertops. We’re literally doing sheetrock, new walls, new painting, and new appliances. The whole nine,” he said. “Because we want to make sure people have a decent, safe place to live.”

A newly renovated apartment within the Albany Housing Authority.
A newly renovated apartment within the Albany Housing Authority.(WALB)
More pictures of the newly renovated unit.
More pictures of the newly renovated unit.(WALB)

He says these delays and hardships have come about because of one big issue which is the Rental Assistance Demonstration.

“Unfortunately, we converted the building to RAD. And so a lot of the conversion has already taken place. And so now with HUD cutting our funding, we don’t have enough money,” Myles said.

He says they are getting creative and doing what they can with the funding that they do have.

William Myles is the CEO of Albany Housing Authority. He says the department has to get...
William Myles is the CEO of Albany Housing Authority. He says the department has to get creative with the funding they get.(WALB)

“Typically you would get funded at 100%. Well HUD is only funding us right around 84, 85, maybe even 87%. As you can see, that’s nowhere near the amount of money that you need to run this operation or to do the things you need to do. We need that full dollar,” he said.

Myles adds that funding is still being cut to this day and that he is hoping the residents understand that they are actively working to build a better housing community.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More pictures from Young's ceiling.
Albany woman looking for solutions in unlivable Housing Authority conditions
Thomas county robbery suspects arrest
Suspects arrested in $100K multi-county robberies, police say
I spoke with several residents on this street. They tell me they watched the accident play out...
‘There’s been 3 deaths on this road as far as car accidents’: Fitzgerald residents express speeding concerns
Investigators arrested Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker for murder and aggravated assault.
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver seen on video that crashed...
Baconton church wants help identifying driver that damaged display

Latest News

Ga Lions Camp for the Blind
Ga Lions Camp for the Blind
Peanut crops (Source: WALB)
UGA peanut agronomist gives update on this year’s crop season
3 arrested in ADDU drug investigation, several items seized
3 arrested in ADDU drug investigation, several items seized
Albany Housing Authority plans to improve maintenance issues
Albany Housing Authority plans to improve maintenance issues
Lee County food distribution serves over 200 families
Lee County food distribution serves over 200 families