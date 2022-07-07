Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

3 arrested in ADDU drug investigation, several items seized

3 arrested in ADDU drug investigation
3 arrested in ADDU drug investigation(Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) conducted multiple search warrants at three different locations, according to Major Ryan Ward.

On Tuesday, ADDU conducted a search warrant at 911 North Slappey Boulevard and two in the 1600 block of Edgerly Avenue.

During the search warrants, several bags of crack cocaine were seized along with cash and guns, according to ADDU.

On Wednesday, ADDU said the investigation continued and a search warrant was executed at a Lake Park Storage facility that was rented by the defendants. Several more bags of crack cocaine were seized.

During the investigation, ADDU seized:

  • 1.28 pounds of Crack Cocaine
  • Two firearms
  • $4,976 in currency
  • Five vehicles
  • Two digital scales

Those arrested were Demarko Malone, Kendra Malone, and Milton Stubbs. Kendra and Stubbs were charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of drug-related objects. Demarko was charged with trafficking in cocaine possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is still ongoing and ADDU said more seizures are anticipated to follow.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More pictures from Young's ceiling.
Albany woman looking for solutions in unlivable Housing Authority conditions
I spoke with several residents on this street. They tell me they watched the accident play out...
‘There’s been 3 deaths on this road as far as car accidents’: Fitzgerald residents express speeding concerns
Thomas county robbery suspects arrest
Suspects arrested in $100K multi-county robberies, police say
Investigators arrested Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker for murder and aggravated assault.
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver seen on video that crashed...
Baconton church wants help identifying driver that damaged display

Latest News

Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Georgia Guidestones demolished after explosion
The City of Thomasville (Source: WALB)
Thomasville Administrative Building temporarily closed due to staffing issues
Third Party by Jay Beck
Political consultant talks new ‘Third Party’ book highlighting campaign career
Third party by Jay Beck
Political consultant talks new 'Third Party' book