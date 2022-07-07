3 arrested in ADDU drug investigation, several items seized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) conducted multiple search warrants at three different locations, according to Major Ryan Ward.

On Tuesday, ADDU conducted a search warrant at 911 North Slappey Boulevard and two in the 1600 block of Edgerly Avenue.

During the search warrants, several bags of crack cocaine were seized along with cash and guns, according to ADDU.

On Wednesday, ADDU said the investigation continued and a search warrant was executed at a Lake Park Storage facility that was rented by the defendants. Several more bags of crack cocaine were seized.

During the investigation, ADDU seized:

1.28 pounds of Crack Cocaine

Two firearms

$4,976 in currency

Five vehicles

Two digital scales

Those arrested were Demarko Malone, Kendra Malone, and Milton Stubbs. Kendra and Stubbs were charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of drug-related objects. Demarko was charged with trafficking in cocaine possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is still ongoing and ADDU said more seizures are anticipated to follow.

