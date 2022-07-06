Rain chances rise, temps drop

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sweltering heat and humidity as temps top low-mid 90s with feels like reading 100-105 Wednesday afternoon. A few showers and storms slid into our north counties with little movement further south. Otherwise rain chances hold for a few through late evening. Overnight not much of a cool down as lows drop into the upper 70s as it’ll feel about 10° warmer.

Bubbles of hot bring slightly hotter upper 90s and feels like readings 105-110 tomorrow. Stay safe by hydrating, staying cool and heeding any signs of heat related illnesses. Look for more coverage of cooling showers and thunderstorms which brings brief relief for some.

Conditions remain hot and steamy Friday with hot 90s and high humidity. However showers and thunderstorms become more scattered.

For the weekend ridge of high pressure weakens and a weak front sinks south. Rain and storms likely Saturday through Monday with periods of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding. This brings a brief cool-down as highs drop into the upper 80s around 90 while lows drop to average low 70s..

In the tropics all quiet with no active storm for the next 7 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.