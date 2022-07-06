Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rain chances rise, temps drop

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sweltering heat and humidity as temps top low-mid 90s with feels like reading 100-105 Wednesday afternoon. A few showers and storms slid into our north counties with little movement further south. Otherwise rain chances hold for a few through late evening. Overnight not much of a cool down as lows drop into the upper 70s as it’ll feel about 10° warmer.

Bubbles of hot bring slightly hotter upper 90s and feels like readings 105-110 tomorrow. Stay safe by hydrating, staying cool and heeding any signs of heat related illnesses. Look for more coverage of cooling showers and thunderstorms which brings brief relief for some.

Conditions remain hot and steamy Friday with hot 90s and high humidity. However showers and thunderstorms become more scattered.

For the weekend ridge of high pressure weakens and a weak front sinks south. Rain and storms likely Saturday through Monday with periods of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding. This brings a brief cool-down as highs drop into the upper 80s around 90 while lows drop to average low 70s..

In the tropics all quiet with no active storm for the next 7 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 20 people were killed, according to the...
20 killed in Georgia holiday travel period
Investigators arrested Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker for murder and aggravated assault.
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver seen on video that crashed...
Baconton church wants help identifying driver that damaged display
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
I spoke with several residents on this street. They tell me they watched the accident play out...
‘There’s been 3 deaths on this road as far as car accidents’: Fitzgerald residents express speeding concerns

Latest News

Relief arrives over the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday July 6
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Hot temps until the weekend