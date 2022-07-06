Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Highest looping roller coaster in the US to open this weekend

The highest looping roller coaster in the United States is set to open in Colorado this weekend. (Source: GLENWOOD CAVERNS)
By Tony Keith and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – Sitting on Iron Mountain, the highest looping roller coaster in the United States is set to open in Colorado this weekend.

In addition to its record-setting loop, the Defiance roller coaster has the steepest freefall drop in the western U.S. at 110 feet, according to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

It’s more than 7,000 feet above sea level, offering magnificent views while riding.

The ride has three cars that sit eight people each and can go as fast as 56 mph.

The park is planning to unveil the new coaster Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 20 people were killed, according to the...
20 killed in Georgia holiday travel period
Investigators arrested Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker for murder and aggravated assault.
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver seen on video that crashed...
Baconton church wants help identifying driver that damaged display
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
I spoke with several residents on this street. They tell me they watched the accident play out...
‘There’s been 3 deaths on this road as far as car accidents’: Fitzgerald residents express speeding concerns

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
City of Rockford proclaims July Fourth "Izer Tilson Day."
Man with over 100 grandchildren turns 108 on the 4th of July
Detectives arrested 20-year-old Samuel Shirk, who goes by his middle name Austin, on charges of...
Man attacks deputy while being questioned for sexually assaulting child, sheriff’s office says