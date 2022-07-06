Ask the Expert
Gas prices down due to lower demand

Gas prices decreasing and strikes occurring from pilots ahead of an expected holiday travel surge. (CNN, AAA.COM, FLIGHTAWARE.COM)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down 8 cents from last week, to $4.80.

Analysts say that is due to lower demand right now, but that could change soon because July is the busiest month during the summer driving season.

Right now, the most expensive gas in the U.S. is in California, Oregon and Arizona.

The least expensive gas is in South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi.

Why a gas tax holiday won't help drivers budget much. (CNN, POOL, SENATE BANKING CMTE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

