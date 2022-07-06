Coffee Co. couple help youth through basketball camp

Ask the Expert
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A coffee county couple is using their passion for basketball to reach the lives of young people in Douglas and surrounding areas.

For three consecutive years, Michael Faulk and his wife Brianna Faulk held their basketball camp " GoHardd Basketball Training” as a way to reinforce positivity, team work, confidence and healthy habits into the lives of children.

They have trained over 300 kids.

Each morning the kids are presented with an inspiring sports video that teaches them about character, integrity and working hard to be successful. Then they hit the court with stretches and warm-ups.

Gracie Brunel, a volunteer at the basketball camp, said since the camp started, it has inspired so many kids.

“Seeing the kids remember all the skills that we go through, them remembering the important concepts of life lessons that we teach them and just seeing the smiles on their faces. They get really proud getting to meet all of us. They come in every day with the same energy and it’s just amazing,” she said.

The children are fed and taught life lessons that could help them think twice on making poor decisions.

The Faulk’s basketball camp receives funds they said will soon be used for college scholarships.

“Why not spread what we know and what we’ve learned throughout life and throughout this game to the kids in our community? Why not spread goodness and positivity within this game that we love so much? And so that really drives us,” Brianna said.

The camp will continue for the remainder of the week at Citizens Christian Academy in Douglas from 8:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

