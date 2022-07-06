Atkinson Co. man celebrates birthday with over 2k birthday cards sent from around the world

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) -A local trend turned international for one Atkinson County man that only has one request for his birthday and that’s to have Birthday cards with his name on them.

Brice Thigpen, was born with Down syndrome and holds a very special place in the hearts of people all over the world.

In 2012, his sister Heather Thigpen started a birthday card trend for her brother on social media because of his love for receiving mail with his name on it. Wednesday he celebrated his 46th birthday.

Sine then, Brice has received over 2,500 cards from people in Africa, Afghanistan and even New England. He said his favorite card is from the North Pole by Santa.

Heather said it’s heartwarming to see the world showing love to her brother.

“I just truly, I mean it’s overwhelming the amount of love that has been shown to him and I’m just humbled. He loves everybody no matter who you are or where you came from and to see that love reciprocated is amazing,” she said.

Brice is known for his kind heart and willingness to do nice things for people in his community.

He said although it’s his birthday, he wanted to share his appreciation to everyone who thinks about him on his day each year.

“I’m thankful for everybody and these cards, thankful for everybody that loves me and they will love me forever and I love them too. I’m a lover of all people and I love them as as a family. They are family too,” he said.

Anyone who would like to send Brice a birthday card can send it to 625 Edgar Road, Axson, Georgia 31624.

