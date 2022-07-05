Ask the Expert
VFD saves resident from morning house fire

By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta resident was rescued from a structure fire Tuesday morning, according to the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD).

VFD said around 8:11 a.m., fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire on the 2800 block of Kirkwood Circle.

The first crew arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home, VFD said. On the scene, fire crews rescued a resident of the house and were able to control the fire.

The resident was treated and taken to the hospital.

The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on-scene operations.

Fire officials say the fire was accidentally set by a juvenile.

Incident Alert- Valdosta Fire Department rescues one occupant from residential structure fire. Crews are still operating...

Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

