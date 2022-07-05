Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Portion of Albany street to close for sidewalk construction

The westbound lane of the 2000 block of E. Broad Avenue will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m....
The westbound lane of the 2000 block of E. Broad Avenue will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Work will be done during the week and the road will be open at night and on weekends.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Wednesday, a portion of an Albany street will be closed for sidewalk construction.

The westbound lane of the 2000 block of E. Broad Avenue will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Work will be done during the week and the road will be open at night and on weekends.

The work area will start at School Street and go to East Road.

“Detours will be set up using Loftus Drive, Keystone Avenue, and Monarch Drive,” city officials said. “Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators arrested Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker for murder and aggravated assault.
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley
During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 20 people were killed, according to the...
20 killed in Georgia holiday travel period
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
A Coffee County physician admitted admitted to participating in conspiracy to illegally...
Coffee Co. physician admits participation in conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs
Many American flags surround the amphitheater, and the turtle was painted to honor Independence...
Albany’s annual 4th of July celebration to lights up sky

Latest News

Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Injunction planned to go into effect against Florida’s 15 week abortion law
Florida quickly appeals 15-week abortion ban ruling
VFD said around 8:11 a.m., fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire on the 2800...
VFD saves resident from morning house fire
During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 20 people were killed, according to the...
20 killed in Georgia holiday travel period