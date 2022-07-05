Portion of Albany street to close for sidewalk construction

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Wednesday, a portion of an Albany street will be closed for sidewalk construction.

The westbound lane of the 2000 block of E. Broad Avenue will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Work will be done during the week and the road will be open at night and on weekends.

The work area will start at School Street and go to East Road.

“Detours will be set up using Loftus Drive, Keystone Avenue, and Monarch Drive,” city officials said. “Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.”

