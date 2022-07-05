‘Local emergency’ issued in Blakely after increased gun violence

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Blakely has declared a local emergency in the wake of increased gun violence in the city.

The declaration states within the past month, the increase in gun violence has been “endangering the health, safety, and welfare” of Blakely residents.

On May 31, three people were shot on Palmetto Avenue. On June 8, two people were shot on Mulberry Street. On June 26, seven people were shot on North Church Street. This shooting resulted in one death.

“The city has experienced numerous other shooting events within the corporate limits of the City of Blakely that did not result in bodily injury,” the declaration states.

A midnight curfew and ceasing alcohol sales within city limits at 11 p.m. will be in effect.

