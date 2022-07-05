Ask the Expert
‘Local emergency’ issued in Blakely after increased gun violence

The declaration states within the past month, the increase in gun violence has been...
The declaration states within the past month, the increase in gun violence has been “endangering the health, safety, and welfare” of Blakely residents. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Blakely has declared a local emergency in the wake of increased gun violence in the city.

The declaration states within the past month, the increase in gun violence has been “endangering the health, safety, and welfare” of Blakely residents.

On May 31, three people were shot on Palmetto Avenue. On June 8, two people were shot on Mulberry Street. On June 26, seven people were shot on North Church Street. This shooting resulted in one death.

“The city has experienced numerous other shooting events within the corporate limits of the City of Blakely that did not result in bodily injury,” the declaration states.

A midnight curfew and ceasing alcohol sales within city limits at 11 p.m. will be in effect.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

