If your pet ran away during fireworks, Albany Humane Society may have them

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If your dog ran away during the 4th of July fireworks, you might want to check with the Albany Humane Society. They say a few dogs were taken in on Tuesday and they expect more to come in. Your dog could be sold if you don’t claim it within three days.

The Albany Humane Society is at full capacity, that’s why they’re having an adoption sale. If your dog gets lost or runs away and turns up there, they wait three days for owners to claim them before putting them up for sale.

The Albany Humane Society is at full capacity, in hopes the community will help adopt. (Source: WALB)

“It is very important that the community supports us and wants to adopt. We are running an adoption special right now. Animals normally are 160 for dogs and 100 for cats and we are giving them half off adoption prices until Saturday,” said Payton Jarrell, Transport Director and Director of Adoption.

Most dog owners are likely aware fireworks are stressful for dogs. Some owners use Benadryl to help calm them and veterinarians say that’s okay. But it’s not uncommon for dogs to get so stressed, that they run away from home.

“Fireworks affect dogs in a negative way. Sometimes they don’t like the loud noises. They’re not sure what’s causing the noises sometimes the lights freak them out. So it’s really important to keep them calm and in a comfortable environment,” said Jarrell.

Ken Braley, maintenance director, says don’t freak out if your animal doesn’t show up right away, it will take a minute. There are plenty of resources to make sure you get reunited with your pets.

Ken Braley is the Maintenance Director for The Albany Humane Society. (Source: WALB)

If your dog did get away, check community social media pages and make sure to call local shelters.

“I would recommend posting flyers everywhere. Posting with social media, reaching out not just to your local shelter but surrounding county shelters as well. And just don’t give up,” said Jarrell.

For pet owners whose dogs toughed out the holiday trauma, it’s a good reminder to have your dog micro-chipped. It’s the first thing they check when a dog arrives at the humane society.

Braley encourages all pet owners that if it’s too hot for you, then it’s too hot for your dog. Drink plenty of water, and keep your pets in the shade.

