Hot temps until the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early July brings typical summertime weather. Hot 90s, high humidity and a chance for a few cooling showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some missed out while isolated showers linger through the evening. Otherwise dry and warm as lows drop into the mid 70s. Tomorrow almost a carbon copy as temps and humidity slowly climb. Highs peak mid-upper 90s with feels like readings 100° - 105°+ the rest of the week.

Starting to cool down as the ridge of high pressure weakens and a weak front sinks south for the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely Saturday through Monday. This brings a brief cool-down as highs drop into the upper 80s around 90 and lows low 70s Sunday and Monday.

Quiet in the tropics with no active storms projected for the next 7 days.

