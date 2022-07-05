Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Hot temps until the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early July brings typical summertime weather. Hot 90s, high humidity and a chance for a few cooling showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some missed out while isolated showers linger through the evening. Otherwise dry and warm as lows drop into the mid 70s. Tomorrow almost a carbon copy as temps and humidity slowly climb. Highs peak mid-upper 90s with feels like readings 100° - 105°+ the rest of the week.

Starting to cool down as the ridge of high pressure weakens and a weak front sinks south for the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely Saturday through Monday. This brings a brief cool-down as highs drop into the upper 80s around 90 and lows low 70s Sunday and Monday.

Quiet in the tropics with no active storms projected for the next 7 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators arrested Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker for murder and aggravated assault.
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley
During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 20 people were killed, according to the...
20 killed in Georgia holiday travel period
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
A Coffee County physician admitted admitted to participating in conspiracy to illegally...
Coffee Co. physician admits participation in conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs
Many American flags surround the amphitheater, and the turtle was painted to honor Independence...
Albany’s annual 4th of July celebration to lights up sky

Latest News

Summer heat and humidity
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday July 5
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather