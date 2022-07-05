Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Foundation honors fallen Georgia police officer by paying off mortgage

Officer Desai
Officer Desai(Family)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honoring a fallen officer by paying off the mortgage of his family home.

Henry County Officer Paramhans Desai was killed in the line of duty last November, while responding to a domestic call.

“It still feels like he’s here, it’s so unreal,” his sister, Divya Desai, said.

Desai told CBS46 that her brother bought his house a year and a half before he was killed.

Now, his wife and two sons are still able to live in it.

“This was the dream house, gated community,” Desai said. “My brother wanted to give a good life to the kids, a giant backyard where they could play football.”

The Desai family is one of the 22 families of fallen first responders in 16 states who have been helped by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators arrested Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker for murder and aggravated assault.
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley
During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 17 people were killed, according to the...
17 killed in Georgia holiday travel period
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
A Coffee County physician admitted admitted to participating in conspiracy to illegally...
Coffee Co. physician admits participation in conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs
There are a number of Fourth of July events in the WALB viewing area.
List: Fourth of July events in the WALB viewing area

Latest News

During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 20 people were killed, according to the...
20 killed in Georgia holiday travel period
The declaration states within the past month, the increase in gun violence has been...
‘Local emergency’ issued in Blakely after increased gun violence
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver seen on video that crashed...
Baconton church wants help identifying driver that damaged display
WALB
Baconton church wants help identifying driver that damaged display
Many American flags surround the amphitheater, and the turtle was painted to honor Independence...
Albany’s annual 4th of July celebration to lights up sky