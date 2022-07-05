First Alert Weather
The most humid time of year will not disappoint
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Highest humidity of the year so far means heat index numbers will be near 100 Today and soar to near 105 by Thursday. Rain chances peak this afternoon and again Friday with a lull Wednesday and Thursday. Those will be the 2 hottest days. Better rain chances arrive this weekend, especially Sunday with a weak front sagging southward. Temperatures relax into the upper 80s come Monday.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
