The most humid time of year will not disappoint
coming off that Fourth of July. Fireworks in the air and a lot of humidity in the air. Look at these dew points all in the 70s and maybe even in the mid 70s thi
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Highest humidity of the year so far means heat index numbers will be near 100 Today and soar to near 105 by Thursday. Rain chances peak this afternoon and again Friday with a lull Wednesday and Thursday. Those will be the 2 hottest days. Better rain chances arrive this weekend, especially Sunday with a weak front sagging southward. Temperatures relax into the upper 80s come Monday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

