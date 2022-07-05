Dougherty, Lee counties see safe Fourth of July holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty and Lee counties both saw a safe and mostly quiet Fourth of July weekend.

Both Lee County and Albany fire departments said they experienced a few complications this weekend when it came to firework safety.

Kyle Lentz is the fire safety educator and fire inspector for Lee County EMS.

Lentz said the department got a little under 50 calls this weekend. That’s including both fire and EMS-related calls. But only one call was fireworks-related.

“We were fortunate this year. We had one small fireworks device that malfunctioned. Started a little small grass fire. It was out before we got there. That was the only call that we experienced,” Lentz said.

Lentz said a calm Fourth of July weekend is nothing new for the city.

“The last year, very quiet. This year, very quiet,” he said. “We’re hoping that our social media and the news media getting the information out about fireworks safety is helping. That’s what we’re hoping is happening.”

Lentz said the weekend was relatively the same compared to past Fourth of July weekends.

“We’re proud of our Lee County citizens for using ride safely when it comes to that,” Lentz said. “I remember one year we did have a pretty traumatic injury that was fireworks-related, and it was pretty bad. But that’s the only one. I don’t remember many issues.”

The Albany Fire Department said they did respond to one grass fire on Radium Springs Road. But there were no damages or injuries.

When it comes to crime over the holiday weekend, Dougherty County law enforcement said they experienced the normal type of calls they would expect throughout the Fourth of July.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said the necessary precautions if something were to happen were taken.

“We have our resources dedicated to the fireworks last night and we took additional resources to cover the beats to respond to calls,” Persley said. “And yes, fireworks were shooting off to my knowledge.”

Dougherty County Police also saw a number of calls.

“For Dougherty County Police Department, we responded to 43 calls during the holiday weekend. None of these calls were holiday or holiday safety-related calls,” police officials said.

