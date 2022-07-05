Ask the Expert
Baconton church wants help identifying driver that damaged display

Video from WALB
By Candace Newman
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver seen on video that crashed through a crucifixion display at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Baconton and drove off.

Deacon Benjamin Robinson and other church members told WALB News 10 that a simple note on the door would have made a big difference. But now, they’re forced to use a video to find out who did this.

“I’ve been going to this church ever since I’ve been a small boy,” Robinson said.

Church members at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church reached out to WALB.

As seen in the video and in an incident report, on June 15, the driver went off the road and over the church property.

She’s seen picking up belongings and then speeding off from the church.

“We were just thankful she didn’t go through the woods and hurt herself. You know because that was, had she went left instead of right, she would have confronted that big oak tree there,” Robinson said.

WALB New 10 could see the tracks on the ground several days later, here leading up to where the driver hit the crosses.

Robinson said church members cleaned up the damage left behind, but they’re still missing a big part of the project they use to share the gospel.

“We actually place a guy on the cross for a few, you know for a while, and then take him down and then carry him to the tomb and then show where he is risen,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the crucifixion event gets a lot of participation, but they are still doing all they can to reach the community. He also welcomes the woman in the video, or anyone else, to come to attend services.

It’s described in the police report that the driver is a heavy-set white woman, driving a black Escalade with black aftermarket rims and a cargo hitch carrier. The church is located on Stage Coach Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 336-2032.

