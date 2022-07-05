Ask the Expert
APD: 83% of homicides since 2017 solved

By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said the city’s reputation for crime is underserved. But there were two homicides over the weekend, bringing the total for this year to six.

Since 2017, the Albany Police Department has investigated 84 homicide cases. Seventy were cleared by arrest and 13 cases are still active. Meaning most of the homicides over the past five years have been solved.

In the summer of 2021, there were 11 homicides, compared to the six homicides this July.

Persley said the way to stop the violence is to change the mindset, adding that it’s frustrating to only hear bad things about the city.

“People say this is a terrible place. You know, somebody whose in a domestic relationship. You know, somebody has a wayward child, you know somebody who has fallen off track. What are you going to do to help,” said Persley.

Nigel Brown was 9-years-old when he was shot in killed by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting.
One high-profile homicide remains unsolved. The death of a 9-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet.

In August 2021, Nigel Brown was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting.

Since then, police have spent hours searching for those responsible.

The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction is around $17,000 but still no answers.

“This is way past people not wanting to be identified as a snitch. What this is (is that) people just don’t care about human life,” said Persley.

Persley has a message to those responsible.

″I pray for your soul because you have to live with this for the rest of your life. You may as well come forward to be held accountable,” said Persley.

Police are still asking for any information about Brown’s homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

