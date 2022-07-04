Porterfield Memorial Independence Day concert draws local stars

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday evening an Independence Day event was music to attendees’ ears.

Every year Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church host their Independence Day concert that highlights local music talent.

A packed crowd enjoyed patriotic music Sunday afternoon at Porterfield Memorial UMC as local stars shined.

Crowd watches the performances (WALB)

Mike Keeley, the Director of Music and Communication, said this event is all about community.

“The people that are involved in the band, the people that are involved in the choir are not just Porterfield people. They are people from Albany State, Valdosta State,” Keeley said.

WALB’s very own Karla Heath-Sands was also there singing.

“I have not heard her sing much, maybe just once on TV,” Rita Hatfield, a concert viewer said.

Heath-Sands called the event a time to heal.

Karla Heath-Sands sings at the concert (WALB)

“With so much going on internationally, nationally, unrest, music is what brings us all together. It was really just a nice afternoon of music and a salute to our veterans,” Heath-Sands said.

Keeley has a military background and said this event, of all the ones the church hosts, has a special meaning.

“It’s people in our church that have served going all the way back to World War II. They give me a picture, I put their name on it (and) we show it on the wall. It’s a really neat interesting thing,” Keeley said.

Hatfield said she agrees.

“It’s very important because veterans deserve to be honored, they really do,” Hatfield said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.