Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Porterfield Memorial Independence Day concert draws local stars

Chicago plays their best hits
Chicago plays their best hits(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday evening an Independence Day event was music to attendees’ ears.

Every year Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church host their Independence Day concert that highlights local music talent.

A packed crowd enjoyed patriotic music Sunday afternoon at Porterfield Memorial UMC as local stars shined.

Crowd watches the performances
Crowd watches the performances(WALB)

Mike Keeley, the Director of Music and Communication, said this event is all about community.

“The people that are involved in the band, the people that are involved in the choir are not just Porterfield people. They are people from Albany State, Valdosta State,” Keeley said.

WALB’s very own Karla Heath-Sands was also there singing.

“I have not heard her sing much, maybe just once on TV,” Rita Hatfield, a concert viewer said.

Heath-Sands called the event a time to heal.

Karla Heath-Sands sings at the concert
Karla Heath-Sands sings at the concert(WALB)

“With so much going on internationally, nationally, unrest, music is what brings us all together. It was really just a nice afternoon of music and a salute to our veterans,” Heath-Sands said.

Keeley has a military background and said this event, of all the ones the church hosts, has a special meaning.

“It’s people in our church that have served going all the way back to World War II. They give me a picture, I put their name on it (and) we show it on the wall. It’s a really neat interesting thing,” Keeley said.

Hatfield said she agrees.

“It’s very important because veterans deserve to be honored, they really do,” Hatfield said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-foot alligator found in Lee County yard
7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard
Handcuffs on desk
Update: 2 arrested in Albany homicide
Generic image
2 pedestrians injured in Albany car crash
1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway
1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway
Jalen Johnson says Lorenzo Heard called him a homophobic slur after a city and county joint...
DOCO Chairman-Elect accused of using homophobic slur

Latest News

Tractor drivers parade down Main Street and the ABAC Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Tifton Wiregrass Freedom Festival draws tourists and locals
The Albany-Dougherty youth unit is working towards having more activities this summer to keep...
Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit wants to keep kids in programs throughout the summer
This community fridge was started by The Church Without Walls in Sylvester by pastor Justin...
Sylvester pastors push to help with food insecurity
This museum is made up of multiple buildings all filled with artifacts, books, artwork, and...
Early County Museum working to preserve history