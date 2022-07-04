ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers will continue as we go on into the evening some of them will be bringing in the potential for some heavy rainfall and localized flooding at times. We could also see damaging wind gusts as some of those showers and thunderstorms move through. Always remember when thunder roars, go indoors. Be safe and head indoors as soon as you possibly can. An upper-level ridge that is sitting over the Lower Mississippi Valley will continue to build across our area. This will help limit rain chances on Tuesday and going in the middle of the week. Tuesday’s rain chances are around 40-50% for the area, but in the short-term forecast that high-pressure ridge will gain a little bit more strength repressing rein chances into the mid-week.

This will lower rain chances for Wednesday and portions of Thursday, but will it ever be completely zero? No, not by any means. We will still have a fairly moist and unstable airmass giving us those daily rain chances. The main threat is heavy rainfall as we have plenty of moisture in the atmosphere here in southwest Georgia. With that decrease in rain chances, we will see an increase in temperatures. Highs during the middle of the week will rise into the middle the to upper 90s. Dew points will stay tropical to even oppressive, so expect heat index values to rise int the triple digits on some days.

Now as we move a little bit closer to the weekend, we could be seeing another frontal system moving in which could increase the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms back to where we’ve seen recently. You want to make sure that you are prepared for any weekend plans. A backup may be needed as showers and thunderstorms will be lasting well into early next week. But with that, we could be seeing a decrease in temperatures which would then drop us from our middle 90s back down into maybe upper 80s and low 90s. This is around average for this time of the year.

