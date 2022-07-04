Albany’s annual 4th of July celebration to light up sky tonight
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday marked the Fourth of July and in the Good Life City, Albany’s annual fireworks show and vendors will be at Veterans Park Amphitheatre.
Many people gathered early on Monday not only to celebrate the Fourth of July but to also enjoy live entertainment and fun.
Lela Gifdens is the owner of R&T Concessions. She’s been to the annual festivities for the past 10-12 years.
“Tell everyone to come on out. They will have great music, great fireworks and good food. Come on out and enjoy,” said Gifdens.
Most vendors who’ve been to the festivities are coming back and they’re excited to be back.
The concert began at 5:30 p.m. and the fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.
