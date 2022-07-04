Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany’s annual 4th of July celebration to light up sky tonight

Video from WALB
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday marked the Fourth of July and in the Good Life City, Albany’s annual fireworks show and vendors will be at Veterans Park Amphitheatre.

Veterans Park Amphitheatre is where the fireworks celebration will be held. Fireworks will...
Veterans Park Amphitheatre is where the fireworks celebration will be held. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.(Source: WALB)

Many people gathered early on Monday not only to celebrate the Fourth of July but to also enjoy live entertainment and fun.

Lela Gifdens is the owner of R&T Concessions. She’s been to the annual festivities for the past 10-12 years.

“Tell everyone to come on out. They will have great music, great fireworks and good food. Come on out and enjoy,” said Gifdens.

Lela Gifdens is the owner of R & T Concessions.
Lela Gifdens is the owner of R & T Concessions.(Source: WALB)

Most vendors who’ve been to the festivities are coming back and they’re excited to be back.

The concert began at 5:30 p.m. and the fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators arrested Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker for murder and aggravated assault.
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley
Generic image
2 pedestrians injured in Albany car crash
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
7-foot alligator found in Lee County yard
7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard
A Coffee County physician admitted admitted to participating in conspiracy to illegally...
Coffee Co. physician admits participation in conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs

Latest News

WALB
Gearing up for Albany's annual Fourth of July festivities
WALB
17 killed in Georgia holiday travel period
During the Fourth of July holiday travel period, 17 people were killed, according to the...
17 killed in Georgia holiday travel period
WALB
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley