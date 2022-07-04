Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

81-year-old man dies at lake after breaking off with group of swimmers

An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas Lake on Monday.
An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas Lake on Monday.(pxhere)
By Shain Bergan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV/Gray News) - An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Kansas lake Monday morning after breaking off from his group during a swim.

Douglas County deputies were called at 6:30 a.m. to Lone Star Lake after a boater found a man unresponsive in the water.

The man was brought to shore and life-saving measures were attempted, KCTV reports. Rescuers, however, were unable to revive the man.

Authorities found the man, from Lawrence, was part of a group that regularly swims at the lake.

He broke off from the group to head back to shore and was found unresponsive in the water a short time later.

No foul play is suspected, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s name was not released by authorities.

The sheriff’s office offered condolences to the man’s family.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators arrested Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker for murder and aggravated assault.
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley
Generic image
2 pedestrians injured in Albany car crash
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
7-foot alligator found in Lee County yard
7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard
A Coffee County physician admitted admitted to participating in conspiracy to illegally...
Coffee Co. physician admits participation in conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs

Latest News

Police are responding to a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, authorities...
Police respond to shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb
Emilee Solomon, left, and Aysha Cross, right, have been missing for days.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girls
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
US tries to celebrate July 4, marred by Illinois shooting
Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial...
US: Israeli fire likely killed reporter; no final conclusion