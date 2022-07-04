4th of July Firework Forecast

Happy 4th of July everyone!

We’re starting off in the low to mid 70s with areas of low lying patchy fog.

We’ll start off with mostly cloudy skies, then eventually get enough sunshine to spark up storms in the afternoon. Today’s storms have a greater west moving influence than yesterday. Earlier storms will be south and west, then gradually fill in north of Highway 82 through the 4-5pm hour.

Everywhere has a better chance than not to see showers and storms this afternoon. Some could be lingering into nightfall. The east coast sea breeze gets activated late.

Lanier, Berrien, Cook, Irwin, Coffee, Tift, Lowndes and any other county along I-75 should expect a late surge of storm activity: 40-50% chance (after 8pm)

Lower chances for disruptive weather for our southern towns Thomasville and west: 30-40% chance.

Northwestern areas of Dawson, Cuthbert, Albany, and Leesburg shouldn’t expect much after nightfall: 20-30% chance

Highs in the lower 90s today. Heat index creeping towards 100 degrees.

----- LONG TERM -----

Tomorrow, rain is likely again. Similar conditions to today with lows in the 70s and a high near 90 depending on when rain arrives.

The rainy pattern will continue, providing a stamp to much needed drought relief for farmers and growers.

A heat ridge will be building soon, but the humidity will stay. This means it’ll be even more humid when you wake up - mid to upper 70s - and if you don’t get rain, temps will get into the mid 90s instead of the lower 90s. It also means that storms are less likely, but they could be locally stronger.

This rainy, summertime pattern will continue for at least the next week. Drier air looks like it won’t come for another 10 days.

The tropics are quiet again as Bonnie is in the Pacific and Colin fizzled out.

