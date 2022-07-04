Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

4th of July Firework Forecast

First Alert
Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy 4th of July everyone!

We’re starting off in the low to mid 70s with areas of low lying patchy fog.

We’ll start off with mostly cloudy skies, then eventually get enough sunshine to spark up storms in the afternoon. Today’s storms have a greater west moving influence than yesterday. Earlier storms will be south and west, then gradually fill in north of Highway 82 through the 4-5pm hour.

Everywhere has a better chance than not to see showers and storms this afternoon. Some could be lingering into nightfall. The east coast sea breeze gets activated late.

Lanier, Berrien, Cook, Irwin, Coffee, Tift, Lowndes and any other county along I-75 should expect a late surge of storm activity: 40-50% chance (after 8pm)

Lower chances for disruptive weather for our southern towns Thomasville and west: 30-40% chance.

Northwestern areas of Dawson, Cuthbert, Albany, and Leesburg shouldn’t expect much after nightfall: 20-30% chance

Highs in the lower 90s today. Heat index creeping towards 100 degrees.

----- LONG TERM -----

Tomorrow, rain is likely again. Similar conditions to today with lows in the 70s and a high near 90 depending on when rain arrives.

The rainy pattern will continue, providing a stamp to much needed drought relief for farmers and growers.

A heat ridge will be building soon, but the humidity will stay. This means it’ll be even more humid when you wake up - mid to upper 70s - and if you don’t get rain, temps will get into the mid 90s instead of the lower 90s. It also means that storms are less likely, but they could be locally stronger.

This rainy, summertime pattern will continue for at least the next week. Drier air looks like it won’t come for another 10 days.

The tropics are quiet again as Bonnie is in the Pacific and Colin fizzled out.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs on desk
Update: 2 arrested in Albany homicide
Generic image
2 pedestrians injured in Albany car crash
7-foot alligator found in Lee County yard
7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Authorities confirm Jayland Walker was unarmed when shot, gun recovered in vehicle after chase
A Coffee County physician admitted admitted to participating in conspiracy to illegally...
Coffee Co. physician admits participation in conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs

Latest News

Storms likely this evening
Fourth First Alert "Fourcast"
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast 07/03/22 6 PM
WALB First Alert Forecast 07/03/22 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather