Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tennessee Titan Tory Carter’s lifelong dream to host his camp comes true

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Tennessee Titan returned to his old stomping grounds at Trojan Field.

Lee County alum Tory Carter hosted his first football camp Saturday.

Video from WALB

The crazy thing is he told me this day was bigger than getting his first hit in the NFL.

The 120 or more kids fed off Tory’s energy throughout the entire camp.

They got the chance to compete in various drills like the 10 yard shuttle, showing who had the best footwork in drills, and gave them a tip that football is the only sport you could be violent in and not get in trouble for it.

He also wanted the kids to know if you grind, you’ll shine.

Tennessee Titans fullback Tory Carter said he made the camp free because he wants everybody to...
Tennessee Titans fullback Tory Carter said he made the camp free because he wants everybody to get the opportunity to participate(WALB)

“That’s adversity, You’re going to have to go against bigger people, stronger people, faster people but if you pay attention to the details and the fundamentals of the game and become a student of the game. it really doesn’t matter what the other statistics or stats matter, they don’t really matter so that’s what I try to preach. Just work hard and good things will come to you” said Tory.

Me and Tory also spoke about why he made this camp free compared to other players that charge people in their camps.Lee County head football coach Dean Fabrizio expressed the impact Tory made in the community.

“I just wanted to make it free one for financial shouldn’t be a problem in sports. I think everybody should have an opportunity to experience stuff like this, not just people that have it good. i want everybody to be able to have an opportunity. It’s not just me, it’s not just the coaches, it’s the whole community that’s behind them and supporting them” said Tory.

“We appreciate Tory coming back and putting this camp on, We’re so proud of him and all of he’s accomplished. Being in the NFL and now he’s coming back try to give back to the kids and the community and that’s why we just continue to be proud of him” said Fabrizio.

Lee County head football coach Dean Fabrizio said the community is proud of him.
Lee County head football coach Dean Fabrizio said the community is proud of him.(WALB)

Tory said he plans to have two camps next year.

One in Leesburg and another in Valdosta

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-foot alligator found in Lee County yard
7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard
1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway
1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway
Jalen Johnson says Lorenzo Heard called him a homophobic slur after a city and county joint...
DOCO Chairman-Elect accused of using homophobic slur
An International business from Spain will bring 30 jobs to Thomasville.
International business set to come to Thomasville
4 Paw Pet Parlor had a recent break-in this past Sunday.
Police investigating 4 Paws Pet Parlor break-in

Latest News

Tory Carter poses for a picture after signing his LOI to play football at LSU
Tory Carter to host first camp at Lee County
Members of the Ruff Riders stretch before the start of practice
Ruff Riders continue to run for excellence
GSW head baseball coach Josh McDonald watches a game during the Canes annual team camp
Canes close door on successful team camp
Mitchell County high alum and former NBA player, Jumaine Jones put the kids in competitive...
Former NBA player spreads love to Azalea city