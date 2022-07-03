Tennessee Titan Tory Carter’s lifelong dream to host his camp comes true

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Tennessee Titan returned to his old stomping grounds at Trojan Field.

Lee County alum Tory Carter hosted his first football camp Saturday.

The crazy thing is he told me this day was bigger than getting his first hit in the NFL.

The 120 or more kids fed off Tory’s energy throughout the entire camp.

They got the chance to compete in various drills like the 10 yard shuttle, showing who had the best footwork in drills, and gave them a tip that football is the only sport you could be violent in and not get in trouble for it.

He also wanted the kids to know if you grind, you’ll shine.

Tennessee Titans fullback Tory Carter said he made the camp free because he wants everybody to get the opportunity to participate (WALB)

“That’s adversity, You’re going to have to go against bigger people, stronger people, faster people but if you pay attention to the details and the fundamentals of the game and become a student of the game. it really doesn’t matter what the other statistics or stats matter, they don’t really matter so that’s what I try to preach. Just work hard and good things will come to you” said Tory.

Me and Tory also spoke about why he made this camp free compared to other players that charge people in their camps.Lee County head football coach Dean Fabrizio expressed the impact Tory made in the community.

“I just wanted to make it free one for financial shouldn’t be a problem in sports. I think everybody should have an opportunity to experience stuff like this, not just people that have it good. i want everybody to be able to have an opportunity. It’s not just me, it’s not just the coaches, it’s the whole community that’s behind them and supporting them” said Tory.

“We appreciate Tory coming back and putting this camp on, We’re so proud of him and all of he’s accomplished. Being in the NFL and now he’s coming back try to give back to the kids and the community and that’s why we just continue to be proud of him” said Fabrizio.

Lee County head football coach Dean Fabrizio said the community is proud of him. (WALB)

Tory said he plans to have two camps next year.

One in Leesburg and another in Valdosta

