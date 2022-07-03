Ask the Expert
2 pedestrians injured in Albany car crash

Generic image
Generic image(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two pedestrians are left with injuries after a car crash happened on Saturday, according to Albany Police Department.

On July 2, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving two pedestrians, in the 600 Block of Liberty Expressway.

The driver of a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when she pulled over in the emergency lane due to a tire malfunction. The passenger exited the vehicle to attempt to fix the tire.

An unidentified person stopped to offer the driver assistance. The driver stood in the road waving her cellphone light to get passing motorists attention, but due to the dark lighting conditions on the bypass and dark clothing, the driver and unidentified person were struck by a 2015 Nissan Altima.

Both were transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. They are in stable condition.

This incident remains under investigation.

