2 found dead, APD investigating

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating the deaths of 2 females found on Sunday morning, according to the agency.

APD responded to the 600 block of Oglethorpe around 5:10 a.m. on July 3, and found Brianna Register,24, and Londell Marshall, 37.

Both were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to this incident at this time.

“The cause of death for the victims is unclear at this time,” said Captain Wendy Luster, APD Criminal Investigations Bureau.” “Both Register and Marshall will be sent to the crime lab, and an autopsy report should help us determine more.”

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

