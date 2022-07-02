Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Police find 166,000 fentanyl pills stuffed inside spare tire

Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.
Police found 166,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tire.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, A.Z. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Phoenix police got quite the surprise during a drug bust on Wednesday.

Officers were working an illegal drug investigation near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road when they pried open a spare tire, revealing bags of pills stuffed inside.

Police say 166,000 fentanyl pills total were found hidden inside the tire.

20-year-old Alexa Magana was arrested in connection to the crime.

Magana was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.
Alexa Magana, 20, was booked for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.(MCSO)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway
1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway
7-foot alligator found in Lee County yard
7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard
A’Ryshanae McTear was walking in the outside lane of I-10 when two vehicles were going west...
‘Saying goodbye to her will never, ever happen’: Douglas woman killed in Fla. on 26th birthday
VPD on the hunt for wanted homicide suspect
VPD on the hunt for wanted homicide suspect
Keishambreyia TyKimberly Douglas, 27, is wanted on aggravated assault, violation of family...
APD looking for wanted woman

Latest News

USPS officials say a string of robberies has hit multiple mail carriers in the Washington D.C....
Mail carriers targeted in robberies occurring in Maryland, D.C.
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Tim Turcotte, owner of Esan Thai Eastport in Southeast Portland, found his window on the roof...
Portland food cart owner searching for help after thieves break in
Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit wants to keep kids in programs throughout the summer
Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit wants to keep kids in programs throughout the summer