Capt. Justin Bedwell honored In National Initiative

The late Decatur County deputy was honored at a nationwide ride to remember organized by a...
The late Decatur County deputy was honored at a nationwide ride to remember organized by a motorcycle group.(WALB)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -Heroes honored and remembered fallen heroes lost in the line of duty in a nationwide initiative Saturday morning, one of those recognized heroes was Captain Justin Bedwell.

Bedwell was shot last year while searching for two suspects.

Since then, his name has been said and seen throughout Georgia and even Washington D.C. but now it will be remembered everywhere.

Bedwell's name is also on memorial walls in Washington D.C. and Forsyth, Georgia.
Bedwell's name is also on memorial walls in Washington D.C. and Forsyth, Georgia.(WALB)

Each year the motorcycle group End of Watch Ride to Remember leaves Washington and travels the nation honoring those lost in the line of duty.

This year the organization is traveling over 23,000 miles to 43 states to honor 608 men and women who sacrificed their lives.

A motorcycle group travels nationwide to honor fallen heroes.
A motorcycle group travels nationwide to honor fallen heroes.(WALB)

“When we arrive it’s just a blessing to be able to talk to the families and let them know that their loved ones are being remembered not just within the state but nationwide and letting the departments know that we’re not going to forget their fallen heroes,” said Jagrut Shah, chairman of End of Watch Ride to Remember.

Bedwell’s family got a chance to place a purple flower next to his picture. Even after his passing, Bedwell’s mother whispered the words “I’m very proud of you” while sharing stories about him with those who attended the memorial.

Bedwell's family also wore shirt in honor of their loved one.
Bedwell's family also wore shirt in honor of their loved one.(WALB)

His wife Katherine Bedwell said the continuous outpouring of support from people everywhere has helped her and her family.

“Not only do we in Decatur County get to honor and pay our respects but so does everybody else and that’s an unbelievable thing,” she said. “But it’s also sad that any mother, father, wife husband, or child should ever have to see their loved one on this wall.”

Cpt. Bedwell is remembered as a kind, loving person throughout the community. His wife told me he decided to join law enforcement after 9/11.

Bedwell will continue to be remembered throughout his community.
Bedwell will continue to be remembered throughout his community.(WALB)

He went on to serve 20 years in law enforcement. He will now serve as a reminder that there are incredible heroes out in the world.

“He lives through myself and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office,” Katherine said.

Katherine added besides the national memorial, efforts are underway to get flags placed along neighborhoods in Decatur County to also memorialize those heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty.

