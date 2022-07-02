Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit wants to keep kids in programs throughout the summer

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit is working towards having more activities this summer to keep the youth out of trouble.

Their 5-week summer program wrapped Friday afternoon.

Deputies and police had concerns about what the kids will do for the rest of the summer, so they extended the program.

They believe the more free time at home could possibly lead kids into trouble.

Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Kevin Sproul said when kids and adults have more time...
Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Kevin Sproul said when kids and adults have more time on their hands, they contemplate things they could possibly get involved in and get in trouble(WALB)

“From adults to kids, if you have time on your hands with nothing to do, you contemplate things you could possibly get involved in and you start looking at things that are out there. Making poor choices and a poor choice could lead to some that could possibly be detrimental to your life or take out or get you locked up or incarcerated for a long time,” said Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Kevin Sproul.

Albany Police Cpt. Dramoski Franklin gave some insight into this method.

Albany Police Cpl. Dramoski Franklin said since the kids are there from 7:30 to 5 pm, usually,...
Albany Police Cpl. Dramoski Franklin said since the kids are there from 7:30 to 5 pm, usually, when they go home, they’re tired, they’re ready to rest(WALB)

“It’s so much stuff out here that they could get into. With them being here from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., usually, when they go home, they’re tired, they’re ready to rest,” said Franklin.

Chief Terron Hayes with the sheriff’s office spoke about some of the programs the kids will be involved in.

Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Chief Terron Hayes said their work with the kids in the...
Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Chief Terron Hayes said their work with the kids in the community never ends(WALB)

“We will continue our mentoring program with our Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit and we will continue a number of other programs that our youth unit goes out and work with kids in the community and different programs. They provide assistance to and resources for us,” said Hayes.

Hayes also said it’s free and they expect to start back up around July 15.

If you have any questions you could call the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and they’ll guide you to their Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway
1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway
7-foot alligator found in Lee County yard
7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard
A’Ryshanae McTear was walking in the outside lane of I-10 when two vehicles were going west...
‘Saying goodbye to her will never, ever happen’: Douglas woman killed in Fla. on 26th birthday
VPD on the hunt for wanted homicide suspect
VPD on the hunt for wanted homicide suspect
Keishambreyia TyKimberly Douglas, 27, is wanted on aggravated assault, violation of family...
APD looking for wanted woman

Latest News

This community fridge was started by The Church Without Walls in Sylvester by pastor Justin...
Sylvester pastors push to help with food insecurity
This museum is made up of multiple buildings all filled with artifacts, books, artwork, and...
Early County Museum working to preserve history
7-foot alligator found in Lee County yard
7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard
In honor of the celebration of Tifton’s 150th Anniversary today, the community recognized Col....
Tifton celebrates 150th anniversary honoring veteran Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.