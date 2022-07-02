Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit wants to keep kids in programs throughout the summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit is working towards having more activities this summer to keep the youth out of trouble.

Their 5-week summer program wrapped Friday afternoon.

Deputies and police had concerns about what the kids will do for the rest of the summer, so they extended the program.

They believe the more free time at home could possibly lead kids into trouble.

Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Kevin Sproul said when kids and adults have more time on their hands, they contemplate things they could possibly get involved in and get in trouble

“From adults to kids, if you have time on your hands with nothing to do, you contemplate things you could possibly get involved in and you start looking at things that are out there. Making poor choices and a poor choice could lead to some that could possibly be detrimental to your life or take out or get you locked up or incarcerated for a long time,” said Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Kevin Sproul.

Albany Police Cpt. Dramoski Franklin gave some insight into this method.

Albany Police Cpl. Dramoski Franklin said since the kids are there from 7:30 to 5 pm, usually, when they go home, they're tired, they're ready to rest

“It’s so much stuff out here that they could get into. With them being here from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., usually, when they go home, they’re tired, they’re ready to rest,” said Franklin.

Chief Terron Hayes with the sheriff’s office spoke about some of the programs the kids will be involved in.

Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Chief Terron Hayes said their work with the kids in the community never ends

“We will continue our mentoring program with our Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit and we will continue a number of other programs that our youth unit goes out and work with kids in the community and different programs. They provide assistance to and resources for us,” said Hayes.

Hayes also said it’s free and they expect to start back up around July 15.

If you have any questions you could call the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and they’ll guide you to their Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit.

