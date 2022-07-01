Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tifton celebrates 150th anniversary honoring veteran Col. Ralph Puckett Jr.

In honor of the celebration of Tifton’s 150th Anniversary today, the community recognized Col....
In honor of the celebration of Tifton’s 150th Anniversary today, the community recognized Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr. at The First United Methodist Church.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - In celebration of Tifton’s 150th Anniversary Friday, the community recognized and honored Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr. at First United Methodist Church.

City leaders signed a proclamation that officially marks July 1st “Col. Ralph Puckett Day” in Tifton.

Col. Puckett is a native of Tifton, who served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars with the U.S. Army Rangers for over 50 years. He was awarded the 2021 Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroics in Korea. Now, he is retired and is highly respected for his time as a Ranger.

In addition to the proclamation, Victory Drive in Tifton is now renamed Ralph Puckett Boulevard in his honor. His Ranger Buddy Robert Choppa thanks the city of Tifton and his family for making Col. Puckett the man he has become.

“Growing up in Tifton during the war years, Ralph learned to make things better and always gave 100%. The World War II Veterans of Tifton built a desire in Ralph to serve his county. It also paved a path to make Ralph legendary in the Army and Ranger world,” he added.

Col. Puckett will be celebrating his 96th birthday on December 8th. Due to his age and current health conditions, he is not able to speak or stand for a long period of time. He wrote a letter acknowledging his recognition that was read by his son, Thomas Puckett.

In that letter, he says:

Beyond the call of duty, his contributions and his sacrifices to our country are made possible by the many brave men and women of our United States military.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway
1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway
A’Ryshanae McTear was walking in the outside lane of I-10 when two vehicles were going west...
‘Saying goodbye to her will never, ever happen’: Douglas woman killed in Fla. on 26th birthday
Jayson Wright, 36, was sentenced to 60 years in prison which will be followed by a lifetime of...
Valdosta couple sentenced for producing child porn
VPD on the hunt for wanted homicide suspect
VPD on the hunt for wanted homicide suspect
He was charged with murder.
Man arrested in Bainbridge homicide

Latest News

Some of the things that’s been missing in the city of Parrott in the last 15 years is they...
New businesses expected to come to the city of Parrott
Deputy director of Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services, Lisa...
New Albany mural expected to inspire, bring community together
Local fire in Albany, Ga.
Albany Fire Dept. stresses the importance of PTSD awareness
WALB
Nigel Brown's mom collecting clothes, supplies for back-to-school drive