Thomasville armed robbery suspect arrested
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after an investigation into an armed robbery at Kay’s Jewelry, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD).

On Jan. 20, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., began the investigation at the jewelry store asking for the community’s assistance in finding the suspect.

After further investigation, detectives identified Craig Scott Reese as the suspect.

The police department said on June 28, Reese was charged with 18 felony offenses including multiple counts of:

  • Armed robbery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Kidnapping
  • False imprisonment
  • Possession of a firearm

Reese is currently in custody in Alabama.

