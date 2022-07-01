Ask the Expert
Stagnant weather pattern brings more rain

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday’s round of scattered showers and thunderstorms have slowly moved across SGA. Clusters of strong storms produced very heavy rain in a few locations. Many locations had more clouds than rainfall however chances continue the next 7 days. With a very tropical airmass in place flash flooding remains possible. You should avoid driving across a rain covered roadway. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

Look for daily rain through next week. Some days it’ll fall in you yard others it won’t but at least there’s a chance. Not a washout for outdoor activities as drier conditions extend through midday then after lunch you’ll need to keep a watchful eye to the sky. Therefore have a backup plan to move inside.

In the tropics, Invest 95L off the coast of Texas still has a 40% chance to develop over the next 5 days. This would bring welcomed rainfall to drought stricken areas of the Lone Star state as the system moves west.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Rain likely through the holiday period