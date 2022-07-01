Stagnant weather pattern brings more rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday’s round of scattered showers and thunderstorms have slowly moved across SGA. Clusters of strong storms produced very heavy rain in a few locations. Many locations had more clouds than rainfall however chances continue the next 7 days. With a very tropical airmass in place flash flooding remains possible. You should avoid driving across a rain covered roadway. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

Look for daily rain through next week. Some days it’ll fall in you yard others it won’t but at least there’s a chance. Not a washout for outdoor activities as drier conditions extend through midday then after lunch you’ll need to keep a watchful eye to the sky. Therefore have a backup plan to move inside.

In the tropics, Invest 95L off the coast of Texas still has a 40% chance to develop over the next 5 days. This would bring welcomed rainfall to drought stricken areas of the Lone Star state as the system moves west.

