Rain may dampen some outdoor plans

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More coverage of rainfall with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms across SGA. Flash flooding is possible with brief downpours and slow moving storms. Also lots of lightning, wind gusts and small hail are possible with any strong storms.

It’s rinse and repeat into the holiday weekend. Each day brings another round of rain and storms through the afternoon and evening. Some outdoor plans may dampened by the wetter weather through July 4th and beyond.

Look for near average temperatures highs low-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s with very humid conditions. At least this typical summer-time weather pattern brings a chance of cooling showers and storms each day.

If you’re spending time outdoors, keep a watchful eye to the sky and remember if you hear thunder there is lightning. Quickly move inside and wait until storms pass.

In the tropics, Invest 95L off the coast of Texas is bringing beneficial rain to areas along the coast. Just off the Georgia coast near Savannah Invest 96L is spinning with a low chance of development but a heavy rain maker for areas along the coast. Finally PTC Two become Tropical Storm Bonnie on Friday. The storms is moving west with impacts of heavy rain as it crosses Nicaragua and Costa Rica. It’ll track into the Pacific on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.