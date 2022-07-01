Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rain may dampen some outdoor plans

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More coverage of rainfall with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms across SGA. Flash flooding is possible with brief downpours and slow moving storms. Also lots of lightning, wind gusts and small hail are possible with any strong storms.

It’s rinse and repeat into the holiday weekend. Each day brings another round of rain and storms through the afternoon and evening. Some outdoor plans may dampened by the wetter weather through July 4th and beyond.

Look for near average temperatures highs low-mid 90s and lows low-mid 70s with very humid conditions. At least this typical summer-time weather pattern brings a chance of cooling showers and storms each day.

If you’re spending time outdoors, keep a watchful eye to the sky and remember if you hear thunder there is lightning. Quickly move inside and wait until storms pass.

In the tropics, Invest 95L off the coast of Texas is bringing beneficial rain to areas along the coast. Just off the Georgia coast near Savannah Invest 96L is spinning with a low chance of development but a heavy rain maker for areas along the coast. Finally PTC Two become Tropical Storm Bonnie on Friday. The storms is moving west with impacts of heavy rain as it crosses Nicaragua and Costa Rica. It’ll track into the Pacific on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway
1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway
A’Ryshanae McTear was walking in the outside lane of I-10 when two vehicles were going west...
‘Saying goodbye to her will never, ever happen’: Douglas woman killed in Fla. on 26th birthday
Jayson Wright, 36, was sentenced to 60 years in prison which will be followed by a lifetime of...
Valdosta couple sentenced for producing child porn
VPD on the hunt for wanted homicide suspect
VPD on the hunt for wanted homicide suspect
Keishambreyia TyKimberly Douglas, 27, is wanted on aggravated assault, violation of family...
APD looking for wanted woman

Latest News

Rain likely through the 4th of July
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday July 1
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Stagnant weather pattern brings more rain