Police investigating 4 Paws Pet Parlor break-in

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Police in Sylvester are looking for a burglar who broke into a pet shop but didn’t steal anything.

Camera footage inside 4 Paws Pet Parlor shows a man rummaging through the store on Sunday. He’s looking for something but apparently didn’t find what he was looking for.

“Oh, yeah, we’re just, wondering you know, we’re still trying to figure out why he would come here and why he touched money and didn’t take it, that’s a real good question,” said Jennifer Story.

Story is now seeking alternative security measures after the man broke through a wooden door to get inside her store.

This is where the burglar gained entry on this past Sunday at 4 Paws Pet Parlor. (Source: WALB)

“We are looking into putting brick up instead of having the windows boarded up in the back, we’re looking into bricking them in. So where someone can’t ply off all that wood and come through. And other than that, having our guns and gear. That’s the only thing we can do to make ourselves stay safe,” said Story.

The detective on the case says officers will scope the area outside of normal business hours to ensure safety.

“We will provide as much aid as required. That goes back to the extra patrols in the area for when the businesses are closed. Especially our downtown businesses. Little business check cards where officers will get out and actually go off foot and check each door shake the door and leave his business card behind,” said Daniel Mothershed.

Sylvester police say this town has not seen an uptick in break-ins for local businesses, unlike other areas in South West Georgia.

