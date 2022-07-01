Ask the Expert
New businesses expected to come to the city of Parrott

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARROTT, Ga. (WALB) - A regional entrepreneur in Albany is trying to expand the city of Parrott by bringing in more businesses.

Some of the things that have been missing in the city of Parrott in the last 15 years are they haven’t had a convenience store or restaurant.

But that will all change in the next 4-6 weeks.

“We’re all excited for Luckies to open because it will offer us food, fun, and fuel,” said Parrott native, Sally Loska.

Parrott native, Sally Loska said the city is excited for Luckies to open up because it will serve food, fun, and fuel.(WALB)

Safe to say every city needs those things, right?

Luckies business owner, Mike Harris would routinely go by Alston’s Trading Company, throughout the years when it was open.

He’s confident people will soon enjoy a new experience once they step foot in the store.

Luckies business owner, Mike Harris said the food will be really good(WALB)

“It’s more than just a convenience store, it’s going to be a restaurant. A lot of my wife’s recipes. You’re going to love the food, I can tell you that much. If you look at me, I have a face that only a mama could love. You look at my body this man knows food,” said Harris.

Loska has seen it all in this town over the past four decades.

In a town that only has 127 people, Loska says she hopes to see “more antique stores here, that’s what the town lends itself to. That type of atmosphere. We had a tea room, we had restaurants and it brought a lot of traffic even people driving up and down the highway.”

Throughout the years of drives for regional entrepreneur Millan Patel on Columbus Highway, he realized that this city needed an upgrade, and decided it was time to invest.

Regional entrepreneur Millan Patel said after driving through this city for many years, he wanted to help upgrade it(WALB)

“If one business does well then it creates an opportunity for the next business to do well. So that’s why we want more activity here. So if more people are going to stop here then maybe another person opens another shop or a flower shop or another restaurant or maybe a place to live. One opportunity makes the next opportunity,” said Patel.

