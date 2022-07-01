Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Rain chances ease some to end the 4th of July Weekend
Well we had some showers and storms here in Albany yesterday. They came in late between six and seven today they'll come early and more often for all of our are
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Have your umbrella ready earlier and more often today, showers and storms be possible anywhere from midday into the evening. A high end rain chances 70%. Some locally heavy rainfall and temperatures just shy of 90. The wet weather will ease right in time for Fourth of July. That’ll be the driest day and temperatures turning more seasonable.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

