First Alert Weather
Rain chances ease some to end the 4th of July Weekend
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Have your umbrella ready earlier and more often today, showers and storms be possible anywhere from midday into the evening. A high end rain chances 70%. Some locally heavy rainfall and temperatures just shy of 90. The wet weather will ease right in time for Fourth of July. That’ll be the driest day and temperatures turning more seasonable.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
