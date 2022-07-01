Ask the Expert
Firework prices are blowing up

The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.
(Cropped KOMUnews / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Fireworks aren’t the only thing exploding this Fourth of July weekend – firework prices are also blowing up.

The shortage over the past two years appears to be winding down, but supply chain issues remain.

Costs for shipping, raw materials and labor have also helped conspired to push prices up.

Higher demand has also been a factor, as consumers turned to at-home firework displays the last two years due to the cancelation of public displays.

The CEO of one fireworks distributor estimates his costs have at least doubled since 2019.

The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.

This year, though, retailers and distributors say they are more ready to match demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

