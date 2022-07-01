DOCO Chairman-Elect accused of using homophobic slur

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The incoming Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard is accused of using a homophobic slur toward a city commissioner.

As WALB News 10′s Molly Godley questioned Jalen Johnson. He says this is part of an ongoing issue between the chairman-elect and city commissioner Jalen Johnson.

Johnson says this goes back to when he was running for city commission last year. He said Heard made false allegations about him on his radio program. When Johnson recently confronted Heard about those allegations, he said Heard crossed a line.

Wednesday, the city of Albany and Dougherty County commission were hosting a joint meeting. After that, Johnson says Heard walked up to shake his hand.

″I made the statement, do you think it would be an appropriate time to address the lies and untruths you disseminated against me when I was running for office,” said Johnson.

Johnson said Heard responded with “I stand by what I said” and then called him the homophobic slur.

“I was stunned. I was shocked for a pastor of a large delegation and quite frankly the chairman-elect of a county commission to use such language towards a 22-year-old elected official,” said Johnson.

Dougherty County Chairman Christopher Cohilas said he had just stepped out of the room when this supposedly happened, but when he returned the tension was obvious.

″It was obvious there was a lot of tension. I did not become aware of the comments that were made until the next morning when I learned from numerous people that witnessed it,” said Cohilas.

He adds he does not condone that type of language and that it leaves a big stain on the community.

″It does not send a message that we are progressive frankly. It’s very embarrassing, and I had to spend a lot of time yesterday responding to inquiries about this. It impacts whether or not we’re going to get an investment, that’s how I see the lasting impact from this,” said Cohilas.

Johnson said if Heard continues to defame him, he will look at seeking legal action.

Heard takes his seat as county chairman in January.

We reached out to Reverend Heard several times for a comment about this incident, but have not heard back.

