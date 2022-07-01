Ask the Expert
7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard

By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It was an exciting Friday morning for some residents in Lee County when a 7-foot alligator was found in a Creekside Manor yard.

It’s believed the gator came from a nearby creek. The alligator was reported to be in a resident’s yard on Foxworth Drive around 7 a.m.

A resident said she was on her morning run when she stumbled upon the alligator.

7-foot alligator found in Lee County yard

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was notified just after 9 a.m. and arrived shortly to remove the alligator.

If you find an alligator or other intimidating wildlife on your property, you can call the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in your area for assistance.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

