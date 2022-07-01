7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It was an exciting Friday morning for some residents in Lee County when a 7-foot alligator was found in a Creekside Manor yard.

It’s believed the gator came from a nearby creek. The alligator was reported to be in a resident’s yard on Foxworth Drive around 7 a.m.

A resident said she was on her morning run when she stumbled upon the alligator.

7-foot alligator found in Lee County yard (WALB)

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was notified just after 9 a.m. and arrived shortly to remove the alligator.

If you find an alligator or other intimidating wildlife on your property, you can call the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in your area for assistance.

