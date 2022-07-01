Ask the Expert
1 dead after Albany fatal car accident on Liberty Expressway

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person died after a fatal car accident involving two tractor-trailers Thursday on Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police said a white vehicle was traveling on Liberty Expressway near Exit 6B. The white car lost control and crossed over the median. As the white car lost control, the vehicle turned counterclockwise and was hit by an 18-wheeler and then was struck by another 18-wheeler. The white car then crossed back over the median where the vehicle came to a rest.

Police said the woman in the white car died from fatal injuries.

Both tractor-trailer drivers are alert and stable and didn’t have major injuries, said police. APD is working to notify the next of kin.

