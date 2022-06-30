VPD on the hunt for wanted homicide suspect

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is on the hunt for a wanted homicide suspect, according to a release from the agency.

VPD said on Wednesday around 3:42 p.m., law enforcement began investigating a report of a missing person. Family members of Napoleon Ponder, 51, reported that they had not seen or heard from him for approximately a day.

Police said information received from Ponder’s family, led officers to a residence in the 100 block of Baisden Avenue. During a search of the residence, detectives found Ponder’s body with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

After further investigation, police identified Xavier Cornelius White, 32, as the suspect, VPD said. Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for White for felony murder and aggravated assault. It has been determined that White and Ponder knew each other, and this is an isolated incident.

At this time, White’s whereabouts are unknown. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, with “CARHARTT” in white letters on the front, along with dark-colored shorts.

White is 5′8 in height, 225 in weight, and currently bald. White also wears black eyeglasses.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of White, please dial 911. White should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Ponder’s family. We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the offender, so he can be taken into custody and provide information on why this senseless act occurred,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.