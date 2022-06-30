Ask the Expert
Tory Carter to host first camp at Lee County

By Kyle Logan
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Leesburg, former Trojan and current Tennessee Titan Tory Carter is set to return to Lee County High School and the field that made him a star.

Carter will be hosting his first ever youth camp inside Trojan Stadium this week.

The camp will teach athletes the game of football and skills they can use throughout their careers on the gridiron.

More than 200 kids have already signed up, many who are hoping to follow in Carter’s footsteps one day.

Carter is excited for the opportunity to give back and has big plans for a fun afternoon.

”Being able to give them a little insight on to what you have to focus on throughout the process you know growing up, I think that’s going to be the biggest point of emphasis from me,” said Carter. “Just a great time to be able to spend time with guys that’s been in their shoes before and knows what it’s like and we just want to be able to spend time with the kids and hopefully encourage them to do big things. You know as a kid I told you I’ve always been excited for any camp so to have my own name on one I’m so fired up.”

Should be a fun time and If you haven’t signed up, walk-ups are welcome.

The camp will run on Saturday with registration set to begin at 8;45am.

