Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.

The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A’Ryshanae McTear was walking in the outside lane of I-10 when two vehicles were going west...
‘Saying goodbye to her will never, ever happen’: Douglas woman killed in Fla. on 26th birthday
As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help...
South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases
On Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of Adams Street Apartments in reference to...
Ashburn shots fired incident under investigation
Jayson Wright, 36, was sentenced to 60 years in prison which will be followed by a lifetime of...
Valdosta couple sentenced for producing child porn
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a car crash involving a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office...
GSP investigating Crisp Co. patrol unit involved car crash

Latest News

FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York
Jupiter, a 14-year-old Amur tiger, is the first animal at the zoo to die from a COVID-19...
Tiger at Columbus Zoo dies from COVID-19 complications, zoo says
Be sure to safely celebrate with fireworks this weekend.
How to safely celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Justices to hear GOP appeal that could limit state courts’ power in redistricting
Two lifeguards save an 11-year-old in West Haven
Two lifeguards save 11-year-old who jumped from a pier