South Ga. farmers getting much needed rain, but more needed

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Recently, farmers have been receiving much-needed rainfall. But farmers are still battling issues from the recent weather pattern.

“It’s just a bad situation and maybe this broke our cycle,” said John Harrell, a farmer in Grady County.

Harrell said that he didn’t get rain for three weeks. Some farmers WALB News 10 spoke with said it was six weeks for them before Wednesday’s widespread rain.

As we all know, you might not get rain when the neighboring town does. Harrell said it varies on his own farm. His farm is over 1,100 acres of peanuts and cotton crops.

“That makes it very discouraging when your neighbors get rain and you don’t get rain,” Harrell said.

Recent rain has been important, but more rain is needed.

John Harrell is a farmer in north Grady County (WALB)

“It just changes everything. It changes the way everything feels. I guarantee [my peanuts are] growing. Before they got water, they grew a little bit. They were fighting that heat, but now with the rain, we had this will grow and flourish for the next few days until it needs water again,” Harrell said.

Harrell also has crops that he chooses not to irrigate or can’t irrigate. They are called dry land crops.

“We definitely depend on Mother Nature, period. Especially on the dry land because some years, you don’t get much out of it and other years, it’s a pretty normal crop,” Harrell said.

Dry land is about 35% of his crop. So he needs rain. He also needs the heat to subside.

Harrell said extreme heat takes water out of crops exponentially. Heat can take almost half of an inch of water a day. The heat also damages them.

“Temperatures for any peanuts that were trying to peg, they probably didn’t peg because, after probably 94°, it kills the germination on the blooms,” Harrell said.

Harrell said he needs 8-9 inches of rain in a normal July. (WALB)

With rain chances going up and the near-record heat subsiding, Harrell is breathing a sigh of relief. But like many farmers, he is still praying for more rain.

Harrell said he needs 8-9 inches of rainfall in a normal July to have a healthy crop. This year, he may need more.

