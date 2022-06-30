Record travel expected on Georgia roads during 4th of July weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4th of July weekend is almost here and Georgia roads are expected to be busy.

On Wednesday, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) Southwest Georgia Liaison, Emerson Lundy joined WALB News 10′s Jim Wallace about this busy weekend.

“We are coming up in a couple of days on what AAA says could be the busiest travel weekend ever in the state of Georgia. One and a half million Georgians are expected to take a Fourth of July road trip. And I’m sure the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is hoping people will think about safety before hitting the roads.”

“That is correct. We are looking at record numbers as far as citizens or people traveling through the state of Georgia. And we want everybody to be reminded that when you are traveling on the highways, please drive sober or risk being pulled over,” said Lundy.

“Also, I know one of the things the GOHS has noted, maybe since the pandemic, maybe the mindset of people, you are seeing increased speeds in drivers. Is that what I am reading?” Wallace asked.

“That is correct. It’s just uncanny, the speeds that officers are tracking. Violations at triple digits, and it’s becoming more common. That uptick in speeding can contribute to people just not paying attention to the roadway. And not understanding that these greater speeds can lead to more traumatic crashes. So we just need people to be more mindful, to slow down,” Lundy said.

“Of course, people going on vacation, got a car full of kids excited to get where they are headed to. It’s one of those times people might not be thinking about their driving. So what is the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety urging everybody this weekend to think about?” asked Wallace.

“So we want everybody to pay attention to first of all arriving to your destination safely. So you probably want to allow more time for your trip due to more motorists being on the highways. There again, you want to remind people to mind your speeds. Slow down. Do the speed limits. Make sure everyone inside your vehicle is wearing a seatbelt and your children under the age of 8 are riding in an approved safety seat. Also, make sure your designated passenger uses cell phones or navigational devices to keep the driver’s attention on the roadway. And also take breaks we needed, and alternate drivers if possible.”

