Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rain likely through the holiday period

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As expected a good coverage of showers and thunderstorms with much needed rainfall Wednesday. Slow moving clusters of storms produced gusty winds, lots of lightning and heavy rain which resulted in flash flooding for a few locations. Reports of water covered roads in Lanier and Lowndes Counties.

Thanks to the rain temperatures were near to below average in the 70s and 80s with only a few 90s. The Bermuda High dominates our weather pattern which is bringing increasing moisture with the south-southeast flow. This stagnant weather pattern extends through the holiday weekend into next week. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. Rain won’t fall in your yard everyday however chances will hold. For the holiday, 4th of July, lesser coverage with rain chances around 40%. Not a washout, but have a place to seek shelter if storms move to impact your outdoor events.

In the tropics, several areas of interest including Invest 95L which has a 40% chance to develop 40% off the coast of Texas over the next 5 days. Good news for drought stricken Texas as the system pushes west with into the Lone Star state with much needed rainfall.

In the Atlantic PTC Two continues it’s westward track toward the Caribbean. It’s expected to become a tropical storm over the next 5 days. Steering winds will keep the system south away from the lower 48. On it’s heels Disturbance 2 which has a 30% chance of tropical development.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help...
South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases
Peyton Lockwood was arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in Albany.
Update: Suspect identified in Lee Co. high-speed chase
CVS is reversing its position on sales of the emergency contraceptive pill. (Source: WALB)
CVS to end limit on Plan B purchases
On Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of Adams Street Apartments in reference to...
Ashburn shots fired incident under investigation
Shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, fire department crews responded to the 200 block of W....
Update: 2 Albany fires investigated as arson

Latest News

Rain chances extend through the holiday
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday June 29
First Alert Meteorologist
First Alert Weather
First Alert Meteorologist
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Summer-time showers and storms