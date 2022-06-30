Rain likely through the holiday period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As expected a good coverage of showers and thunderstorms with much needed rainfall Wednesday. Slow moving clusters of storms produced gusty winds, lots of lightning and heavy rain which resulted in flash flooding for a few locations. Reports of water covered roads in Lanier and Lowndes Counties.

Thanks to the rain temperatures were near to below average in the 70s and 80s with only a few 90s. The Bermuda High dominates our weather pattern which is bringing increasing moisture with the south-southeast flow. This stagnant weather pattern extends through the holiday weekend into next week. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. Rain won’t fall in your yard everyday however chances will hold. For the holiday, 4th of July, lesser coverage with rain chances around 40%. Not a washout, but have a place to seek shelter if storms move to impact your outdoor events.

In the tropics, several areas of interest including Invest 95L which has a 40% chance to develop 40% off the coast of Texas over the next 5 days. Good news for drought stricken Texas as the system pushes west with into the Lone Star state with much needed rainfall.

In the Atlantic PTC Two continues it’s westward track toward the Caribbean. It’s expected to become a tropical storm over the next 5 days. Steering winds will keep the system south away from the lower 48. On it’s heels Disturbance 2 which has a 30% chance of tropical development.

