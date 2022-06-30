New Albany mural expected to inspire, bring community together

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But a Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability official believes that a new mural will truly inspire the city of Albany and it will also represent what the Good Life City should be all about.

“Want the city to remind the people that live in this community that there’s so much to be thankful for, so many things to be grateful for. And to focus on the good things we have in our lives and we live in the Good Life City,” said Deputy Director of Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services, Lisa Oosterveen.

Deputy director of Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services, Lisa Oosterveen said that the kids have been intrigued by this mural and some aspire to create murals in the future. (WALB)

Oosterveen decided that the wall of the new Aspire Behavioral Center off the 300 block of North Slappey was a good location to inspire others since it’s where their youth and young adults are serviced.

The mural has 229 ties and symbols that mean more.

“Cranes represent hope, they represent good wishes or in the Japanese culture, they represent good and we want anybody that walks in the doors of our building to feel better about themselves and about their future when they walk through those doors,” said Oosterveen.

The man behind this art, Chris Johnson has been doing this kind of work for five years, but this mural hits a little different for him.

Associate professor of art at Andrew College, mural painter, Chris Johnson said being apart of something like this is a great thing to be apart of (WALB)

“I’m from Albany so it’s always great to be back in Albany and anytime you could come to a blank wall and really make a pop color and change the community it’s just a great thing to be a part of,” said Johnson, associate professor of art at Andrew College and mural painter.

Regional entrepreneur, Millan Patel is in the process of trying to place more of these murals around the city.

He’s always open to hearing ideas.

Regional entrepreneur Millan Patel is in the process of trying to place more of these murals around the city. (WALB)

“If I have an idea for East Albany, my roots may not be from there so I may need a more localized approach or vision touch that I may not have because I’m not from there or I may not be from there as intimately as someone else is from there. So obviously yeah, it’s idea sharing,” said Patel.

If you would like a mural on your building you can contact Patel and Johnson at chrisjmfa@gmail.com or (864) 710-7133.

