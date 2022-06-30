Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

New Albany mural expected to inspire, bring community together

Deputy director of Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services, Lisa...
Deputy director of Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services, Lisa Oosterveen believes that this mural will truly inspire the city of Albany(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But a Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability official believes that a new mural will truly inspire the city of Albany and it will also represent what the Good Life City should be all about.

“Want the city to remind the people that live in this community that there’s so much to be thankful for, so many things to be grateful for. And to focus on the good things we have in our lives and we live in the Good Life City,” said Deputy Director of Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services, Lisa Oosterveen.

Deputy director of Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services, Lisa...
Deputy director of Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services, Lisa Oosterveen said that the kids have been intrigued by this mural and some aspire to create murals in the future.(WALB)

Oosterveen decided that the wall of the new Aspire Behavioral Center off the 300 block of North Slappey was a good location to inspire others since it’s where their youth and young adults are serviced.

The mural has 229 ties and symbols that mean more.

“Cranes represent hope, they represent good wishes or in the Japanese culture, they represent good and we want anybody that walks in the doors of our building to feel better about themselves and about their future when they walk through those doors,” said Oosterveen.

Oosterveen said that the kids have been intrigued by this mural and some aspire to create murals in the future.

The man behind this art, Chris Johnson has been doing this kind of work for five years, but this mural hits a little different for him.

Associate professor of art at Andrew College, mural painter, Chris Johnson said being apart of...
Associate professor of art at Andrew College, mural painter, Chris Johnson said being apart of something like this is a great thing to be apart of(WALB)

“I’m from Albany so it’s always great to be back in Albany and anytime you could come to a blank wall and really make a pop color and change the community it’s just a great thing to be a part of,” said Johnson, associate professor of art at Andrew College and mural painter.

Regional entrepreneur, Millan Patel is in the process of trying to place more of these murals around the city.

He’s always open to hearing ideas.

Regional entrepreneur Millan Patel is in the process of trying to place more of these murals...
Regional entrepreneur Millan Patel is in the process of trying to place more of these murals around the city.(WALB)

“If I have an idea for East Albany, my roots may not be from there so I may need a more localized approach or vision touch that I may not have because I’m not from there or I may not be from there as intimately as someone else is from there. So obviously yeah, it’s idea sharing,” said Patel.

If you would like a mural on your building you can contact Patel and Johnson at chrisjmfa@gmail.com or (864) 710-7133.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help...
South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases
Peyton Lockwood was arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in Albany.
Update: Suspect identified in Lee Co. high-speed chase
CVS is reversing its position on sales of the emergency contraceptive pill. (Source: WALB)
CVS to end limit on Plan B purchases
On Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of Adams Street Apartments in reference to...
Ashburn shots fired incident under investigation
Shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, fire department crews responded to the 200 block of W....
Update: 2 Albany fires investigated as arson

Latest News

Local fire in Albany, Ga.
Albany Fire Dept. stresses the importance of PTSD awareness
WALB
Nigel Brown's mom collecting clothes, supplies for back-to-school drive
APD is asking for the community to participate in its Community Crime Perception Survey.
APD wants participation in community crime perception survey
Picture of the VGMH website.
Nonprofit working to raise awareness on veteran suicide through video games