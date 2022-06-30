Ask the Expert
Mother of late Nigel Brown organizes Back-To-School Drive

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine-year-old Nigel Brown was killed in his sleep last August. To honor him, his mother is organizing a back-to-school drive.

Yolander Brown says it was difficult last year as school was about to start.

“At the beginning of the school year, he wasn’t able to go to school last year. We’re just giving back. Thinking of other kids, you know,” Brown said.

So this year, she’s organizing a Back-To-School Drive in Nigel’s honor.

Donate your clothes and school supplies at the Civic Center from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays until July 6th.(WALB)

“School uniforms, book bags, school paper, anything the kids would need for school.”

To donate, you’ll go to the box office at the Albany Civic Center. Once you come inside the Civic Center, you’re going to place your donation inside the brown box on the left. They are accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays until July 6th. The clothes will be given out at Nigel Brown’s birthday celebration on July 9th.

“He was always the one who loved to give back. Please do this. Let’s do that, let’s give this to someone,” Brown said.

Brown says she’s doing this on her late son’s behalf to make a greater impact in Dougherty County.

“I remember I used to have to go out of pocket to give to someone else on behalf of Nigel. He was always a giving person,” Brown said.

Yolander says if you can’t make it to the Civic Center or have questions to contact her directly on Facebook or at (229) 499-2527.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

